Longtime Tucsonans are used to the road closures and traffic congestion that come with the annual El Tour de Tucson. It’s the city’s trade-off for hosting a 7,000-person race that is considered Southern Arizona’s largest participatory sporting event.
But routes change, and road closures change, and there’s nothing worse than being stuck.
Here’s a look at which intersections to avoid this weekend:
The following roads will be closed:
- South Sixth Avenue from Broadway to East 22nd Street (closed from 3 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday)
- East 15th Street from South Sixth to Fourth avenues (closed from 5 a.m.- 8 a.m. Saturday)
- South Fourth Avenue from East 15th Street to East Broadway (closed from 5 a.m.-8 a.m. Saturday)
- Broadway eastbound from Fourth Avenue to Aviation Highway, bus lane (closed from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. Saturday)
- Aviation Highway, both directions, from East Broadway to East Golf Links Road (closed from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday)
- East Irvington Road eastbound from South Kolb to South Houghton roads (closed from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday)
- East Escalante Road eastbound from South Houghton to East Old Spanish Trail (closed form 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday)
- South Houghton southbound from East Coyote Willow Trail to East Mary Ann Cleveland Way (closed from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday)
- East Mary Ann Cleveland Way/Colossal Cave Road/Pistol Hill eastbound from South Houghton to Old Spanish Trail (closed 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday)
- North Sabino Canyon Road northbound from North Kolb to East Tanque Verde (closed from 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday)
- North Silverbell Road from West Ina to Sunset roads (closed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday)
These intersections will experience heavy delays:
- The intersection of West Ina and North Oracle roads will have long traffic delays with traffic control in place between 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday. Less-frequent delays will continue through 1:30 p.m.
- The intersection of West Tangerine and North Thornydale roads and at North Dove Mountain Boulevard between 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Want more? Click on the map below.