Jay Varady is driving from Ontario, Canada to Tucson, passing through Kingman, when his phone rings.
Yes, the Tucson Rodrunners' new head coach has time to talk.
Earlier this week, Varady discussed his hiring, philosophy and what the makeup of his first Roadrunners team will look like. Tucson hired the 40-year-old Varady one month ago to replace Mike Van Ryn, who was named an assistant coach with the NHL's St. Louis Blues. Varady and his young, talented roster will be tasked with defending as American Hockey League Pacific Division champions while continuing to develop the next crop of talent for the NHL's Arizona Coyotes. Tucson opens its season Oct. 6 with a home game against the San Diego Gulls.
Varady spent last season coaching the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League; before that, Varady coached the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League for four years.
Here's what Varady said during his interview with the Star:
Was Tucson a new territory for you when you decided to take the job?
A: "It is. I’ve never lived in the southwest. My parents have retired in Las Cruces, New Mexico, so I’ve flown into Tucson a couple times in the past to drive over to my parents’ house there. So it wasn’t my first time in town, but I haven’t spent a lot of time in the area."
You were hired about a month ago. What has the communication been like between you and the team in the time since?
A: "At this point in the season, it’s just a lot of introduction, talking about what their goals are for the season. Obviously there’s an entire camp process that needs to happen. There’s a rookie tournament. There’s NHL camp and then our camp will eventually get started. In terms of right now it’s just getting to know everybody. We’re talking about the past a little bit, the strengths and weaknesses, and what everybody’s goals are.
The organization has re-signed a handful of veterans, including Michael Bunting, Laurent Dauphin, and Trevor Murphy. How will their presence help moving forward?
A: "Last year, the team had a really good foundation and a great season, so that’s what we’re really looking to build off of — that energy they had last season. Those players who have been through that process will help in the beginning.
What type of style of play do you plan to implement?
A: "We want to play a hard-pressing game. We want to be a pressure team that is good in transition and is always attacking."
Have you watched a lot of film from last season’s team?
A: "We’re in the process of that right now. I can’t say that I’ve watched a lot of film. I’ve watched enough to establish a pretty good base and understanding of the players. That was last season and that’s over. We use that as information as we move forward, but we’re really looking at how these guys are coming into camp and going from there.
Is the coaching staff in place?
A: "The staff is exactly the same."
What are you personally looking forward to this season?
A: "I’m just looking for a new life challenge. Every time you switch leagues, switch organizations, there’s a learning that happens. I think everybody has had different experiences in the game and can bring those assets to a season. As you get together and you’re working with new people, new ideas arise for both players and coaches."
At 40 years old, you’re not far from the age group of some of the players you’ll be coaching. How might your youth come into play?
A: "My very first head coaching job came in France and I was 32 at the time. There were four guys older than me on the team as I was coaching. In that case, I learned how to manage that situation. At this point, our team in Tucson is relatively young. Maybe there will be a couple guys over 25 years old, so for me I think the game of hockey is a people game. It’s about getting the most out of every player. That’s building relationships and relating to the younger guys."
Do you have a timeline when it comes to assembling a team?
A: "In early September, all the prospects go to Las Vegas where there’s a little mini tournament. Then after that NHL camp opens. By late September, we’ll open camp in Tucson."