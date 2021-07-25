New sponsorship allows Tucson runner Sarah Sellers to run, train while juggling job, motherhood

"I still have a hard time actually running. That's the only thing that give me significant pain, is when I actually do run. That's why this campaign is going to be so helpful. There are a lot of ancillary treatments and things that will really help me to get back and be healthy running," Sellers said. "Originally I had hoped to do a fall marathon. If I'm able to start training hard soon, I think I could still do a fall marathon, but most likely it'll be an early spring marathon."

Sellers is planning on competing in the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trials, but says she likes to have other goals along the way, like improving in the marathons leading up.

"For this last Olympic (Marathon) Trials, between 400 and 500 women qualified for trials and only the top three made the team," Sellers said. "There were kind three favorites in the race and none of them made the team. It's just such a gamble on the date, that while it is a big goal, I don’t want it to be everything's a failure if that doesn't happen."

So she's keeping her focus on those goals she set before Emery's birth: Be a good mom, get back into competitive racing.

"(I've had) my own personal reality check that being a parent and competing at a high level, you're faced with a lot of decisions," Sellers said, with the sounds of Emery cooing softly in the background. "Being a parent is obviously your first priority, but it can be really challenging to compete at the level that you were previously and still feel like you’re giving your very best to your family."

