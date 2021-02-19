No longer deserted, Fred Enke Golf Course is thriving in the midst of a pandemic

Longtime golfer Nathan Larkin lives close to the course and plays it often. He said the recent improvement make Fred Enke feel like a more prestigious course.

“I like the layout and it’s a tough course to play,” he said.

Fred Enke is an important asset for the community, a fact that Nikki Lee — the councilwoman for Ward 4 and Tucson’s vice mayor — learned when canvassing for election in late 2018 and early 2019.

Community members told her they were worried about the course closing in a ward that already lacked greenspace.

“That was a common concern I heard when I was knocking on doors to get elected: People asked me what I thought about the golf course because there are a lot of people who really care about the golf course and care about having this option out here,” Lee said. “People wanted to know that it was still going to be here.”

Finding a stray tee shot is still almost an impossibility in the mostly untamed desert surroundings that many roadrunners and coyotes call home.

Robb Palmgren, the general manager of Tucson City Golf, said Randolph golf complex feels like Central Park. But at Fred Enke, he says, you know you are in the Sonoran desert.