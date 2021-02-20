 Skip to main content
No tickets for general public to 2021 Cologuard Classic because of pandemic
No tickets for general public to 2021 Cologuard Classic because of pandemic

Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk part of stacked field for PGA Tour Champions tournament in Tucson

Phil Mickelson returns to seniors with appearance in Arizona

Phil Mickelson follows his approach shot to the 10th green of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif.

 Eric Risberg

Tickets will not be available to the general public for next week’s Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National Resort.

The Pima County Health Department has ordered that tournament spectators be limited to less than 200 per day because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, the gallery will consist of select sponsors and a limited number of colorectal cancer survivors.

“We respect the Pima County Health Department’s decision to limit fans and appreciate the open dialogue we’ve had with Dr. Theresa Cullen over the last several months,” Cologuard Classic chairman Dennis Caldwell said in a news release. “Our disappointment that we cannot welcome thousands of golf fans to this year’s tournament is tempered by our commitment to the health and safety of our community.

“Our leadership remains dedicated to providing the best golf tournament on the PGA Tour Champions while ensuring we maintain our commitment to supporting our local disadvantaged youth charity programs and promoting colorectal cancer research and advocacy.”

Fans who already have purchased tickets to the tournament have three options: obtaining a full refund; rolling the credit over for tickets to the 2022 Cologuard Classic; or donating the funds to The First Tee of Tucson or The Tucson Conquistadores Foundation.

This year’s Cologuard Classic features the best field in tournament history, including multiple major winner and former Arizona State star Phil Mickelson, former University of Arizona standout Jim Furyk and last year’s champion, Bernhard Langer, who has the second-most victories in Champions Tour history.

Four sponsor exemptions also were announced Saturday, including another former UA star, Robert Gamez, and Tucson native Willie Wood, who finished tied for second in the 2019 tournament.

The Cologuard Classic will be televised by Golf Channel. Friday’s telecast (6:30-8:30 p.m.) will be tape delayed. The event will air live on Saturday (3-5 p.m.) and Sunday (2:30-5).

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

