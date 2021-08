On 'Dress Up like Dugie' day, Red Sox manager wears Alex Verdugo's Sahuaro HS jersey

The Boston Red Sox held "Dress Up Like Dugie' day on Sunday, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora hit it out of the park.

Cora wore Alex Verdugo's Sahuaro High School jersey during a pregame news conference, a nod to the Tucsonan currently in his second season as the Red Sox's starting outfielder.

Every Red Sox player and coach is dressing like Alex Verdugo today. Alex Cora is wearing Verdugo's uniform from high school. pic.twitter.com/SG2I1oGtKK — saucycatches (@saucycatches) August 29, 2021

“It’s Dugie’s Day. Alex Verdugo Day. So I decided to get his high school jersey,” Cora said before Sunday’s gaame, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. “It’s ‘Dress Up Like Dugie Day.’ So there’s a lot of interesting outfits in there.”