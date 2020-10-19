Oro Valley's Stone Canyon Club to host star-studded TV golf event next month

Manning, who teamed with Mickelson to defeat Tiger Woods and Tom Brady in a May exhibition and will have Curry as his teammate this time, praised the charitable component of the exhibition. The Match II in May raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief, and was dubbed “Champions for Charity.”
Live event coverage airing on TNT will once again feature players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with other golfers and the broadcast commentators. “Cart Cam” will also once again be featured throughout the competition. The event will be closed to the public and tournament organizers are working with public health officials on competition and production logistics to ensure the event follows safety and health protocols.
“Capital One’s The Match has become a franchise featuring some of the best in sports and entertainment, and we’re looking forward to this next iteration and the meaningful awareness it will raise for social change,” said Lenny Daniels, president of Turner Sports. “With Phil, Charles, Stephen and Peyton on the course, there’s sure to be no shortage of must-see moments, in addition to the important causes driving each athlete’s participation.”
The Match II was the highest-rated golf event ever to appear on cable TV. It doubled the rating of the Sunday coverage of the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, a Turner representative said. Scheduled on the day after Thanksgiving on a day when many people are off from work and Black Friday shopping may be reduced due to COVID-19 should provide for a large and captive audience.
The Stone Canyon Club, owned by Mickelson Golf Properties, ranked 109th on the 2019 Golfweek Top 200 Modern Courses.
Includes information from Golfweek.
