Oscar Valdez keeps WBC Super Featherweight belt with unanimous decision at Casino Del Sol
Boxing

  • Updated

Oscar Valdez gets hoisted by his cornermen after the 12th round against Robson Canceicao in their WBC Super Featherweight bout at AVA Amphitheater on Friday night. Valdez held on to his belt with an unanimous decision.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Oscar Valdez retained his WBC Super Featherweight belt by winning a unanimous decision over Robson Conceicao at Casino Del Sol on Friday night.

Judges had Valdez winning 117-110, 115-112 and 115-112.

The Nogales and Tucson-bred Valdez improved to 30-0.

“We won the fight,” Valdez said. “We did what we had to do and it’s on to the next chapter.”

Oscar Valdez slips a left past the guard of Robson Canceicao in their WBC Super Featherweight fight Friday night at Casino Del Sol.

Both fighters thought they had won after going the distance, and Conceicao didn’t go quietly, thinking he had done enough to capture the belt.

“He’s over here yelling in my face,” Valdez said. “We’re grown men. Don’t be yelling in my face. He might be upset. Of course you want to be a world champion, but don’t point at me, don’t be yelling in my face.”

