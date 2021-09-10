Oscar Valdez keeps WBC Super Featherweight belt with unanimous decision at Casino Del Sol

Oscar Valdez gets hoisted by his cornermen after the 12th round against Robson Canceicao in their WBC Super Featherweight bout at AVA Amphitheater on Friday night. Valdez held on to his belt with an unanimous decision.
Oscar Valdez retained his WBC Super Featherweight belt by winning a unanimous decision over Robson Conceicao at Casino Del Sol on Friday night.
Judges had Valdez winning 117-110, 115-112 and 115-112.
The Nogales and Tucson-bred Valdez improved to 30-0.
“We won the fight,” Valdez said. “We did what we had to do and it’s on to the next chapter.”
Oscar Valdez slips a left past the guard of Robson Canceicao in their WBC Super Featherweight fight Friday night at Casino Del Sol.
Both fighters thought they had won after going the distance, and Conceicao didn’t go quietly, thinking he had done enough to capture the belt.
“He’s over here yelling in my face,” Valdez said. “We’re grown men. Don’t be yelling in my face. He might be upset. Of course you want to be a world champion, but don’t point at me, don’t be yelling in my face.”
Robson Canceicao taunts Oscar Valdez as he does a post-match interview after defending his WBC Super Featherweight title with an unanimous decision over Conceicao at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021.
Oscar Valdez slips a left past the guard of Robson Canceicao in their WBC Super Featherweight bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021. Valdez retained his belt.
Robson Canceicao narrowly avoids a jab from Oscar Valdez during their WBC Super Featherweight title bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021.
Oscar Valdez manages to tag Robson Canceicao at the end of his reach their title WBC Super Featherweight bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021.
Robson Canceicao, left, and Oscar Valdez exchange blows near the center of the ring in their WBC Super Featherweight title bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021.
Robson Canceicao gets a thumb to the eye slipping a punch from champion Oscar Valdez in their WBC Super Featherweight title bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021.
Oscar Valdez takes a long range jab from Robson Canceicao during their WBC Super Featherweight title bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021.
Oscar Valdez gets hoisted by his cornermen after the 12th round agains Robson Canceicao in their WBC Super Featherweight bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021. Valdez held on to his belt with an unanimous decision.
Xander Zayas lands a shot to Jose Luis Sanchez in a six-round middleweight bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021. Zayas won on an unanimous decision.
Jose Luis Sanchez takes a left to the nose from Xander Zayas in a six-round middleweight bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021. Zayas won on an unanimous decision.
Jose Luis Sanchez takes a body shot from Xander Zayas during their middleweight bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021.
Junto Nakatani lands a long left on Angel Acosta in their WBO Flyweight title fight that got stopped in the fourth at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021. Nakatani defended his title with the win.
Angel Acosta bleeds freely from a broken nose he got from Junto Nakatani in their WBO Flyweight title fight that got stopped in the fourth at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021. Nakatani defended his title with the win.
Angel Acosta and takes a hit from holder Junto Nakatani in their WBO Flyweight title fight stopped in the fourth round at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021.
Luis Alberto Lopez, left, pins Gabriel Flores Jr. on the ropes in their Junior Lightweight bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021. Lopez won an unanimous decision, the loss was the first for Flores in 21 matches.
Gabriel Flores Jr., left, jabs at Luis Alberto Lopez in their Junior Lightweight bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021.
Luis Alberto Lopez delivers a straight left to Gabriel Flores Jr. in their Junior Lightweight bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021.
Luis Alberto Lopez jumps on the ropes to celebrate after defeating Gabriel Flores Jr. in an unanimous decision in their Junior Lightweight bout at AVA Amphitheater, Tucson, Ariz., September 10, 2021.
