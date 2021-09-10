Oscar Valdez keeps WBC Super Featherweight belt with unanimous decision at Casino Del Sol

Oscar Valdez retained his WBC Super Featherweight belt by winning a unanimous decision over Robson Conceicao at Casino Del Sol on Friday night.

Judges had Valdez winning 117-110, 115-112 and 115-112.

The Nogales and Tucson-bred Valdez improved to 30-0.

“We won the fight,” Valdez said. “We did what we had to do and it’s on to the next chapter.”

Both fighters thought they had won after going the distance, and Conceicao didn’t go quietly, thinking he had done enough to capture the belt.

“He’s over here yelling in my face,” Valdez said. “We’re grown men. Don’t be yelling in my face. He might be upset. Of course you want to be a world champion, but don’t point at me, don’t be yelling in my face.”