'Our backs are against the wall': FC Tucson travel to Richmond for early-season litmus test

With the Arizona Wildcats on hold until 2021, FC Tucson is alone in the local sports spotlight.

And based on early indications, fans in the Tucson community have been quite receptive of the Men in Black through three games.

“We are up over five times in ESPN+ viewership for our games from last year,” FC Tucson president Amanda Powers said this week.

Those games include two road matches and last week’s home opener.

Saturday’s game is must-see TV — well, must-see streaming.

FC Tucson (1-2) begins its longest stint away from home for the season with three straight away games, starting with a showdown against the Richmond Kickers (1-1-1) in Virginia. The Men in Black have lost their last two matches by one goal apiece; the season appears to be at an early tipping point.

The match starts at 3:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

“Our backs are against the wall,” defenseman Charlie Booth said. “We’re not favored to win any of these (road) games but I know we have a talented group.”