Our sports wishes for 2022: A return to normalcy and a Final Four — or two

Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis might well be two of the top four players in the Pac-12, along with UCLA's Johnny Juzang and USC's Isaiah Mobley. Mathurin currently ranks second in the conference in scoring, one spot ahead of Juzang, two in front of Tubelis and three in front of Mobley.

With the three teams combining for a 31-2 record, whichever teams comes out alive is going to claim the most hardware.

2. A Final Four — or two?

The last time both basketball teams from the same school took home the title was 2014, when Connecticut's men and women hoisted trophies. UConn remains the only school to pull off the two-fer, having done it for the first time in 2004.

Could Arizona become the second? A pair of Final Fours would do. That would mean a second straight for Adia Barnes, who has guided her team to an undefeated start following the departure of Aari McDonald. And it would mean a Final Four in Tommy Lloyd’s first foray, which would be an accomplishment in itself.

It this a longshot? Sure. But with both teams currently in the top 10 and true star power on each team, don’t exactly right it off.

1. A dia to remember for Adia