The toughest hurdle Orion Palmer had to face was convincing people he could play.
Now, he, along with coach Gerald Brown and the Southwest Deaf Optimist Club in Tucson, want to clear that obstacle for future generations with camps like this week’s at Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
As a deaf basketball star, Palmer has seen it all.
His career began like most other players, just shooting hoops in the neighborhood. From there, he played for his school teams, including at the California School for the Deaf-Riverside as a senior in high school and club ball for Arizona Desert Fire Deaf Basketball Club in the summers. He earned a spot as the only deaf player at Riverside Community College, learning under coach John Smith, now the head coach at Cal Poly.
“He had a lot of patience working with me and insisted the team learn sign language to communicate with me during practice and games,” Palmer said. “I still thank him for believing in me.”
After trying out for some G-League teams and competing internationally as part of the U.S. Deaf Basketball team, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward shifted his focus towards inspiring younger deaf athletes.
He’s worked at Lions Camp Pacifica in northern California for six years, and he’s been a staff member at the SWDOC (formerly Arizona Desert Fire) since 2005. The organization has been hosting camps since 1994.
“My goals are to teach the children on the basketball court how to play hard, show respect to others, increase their knowledge of basketball vocabulary, and stay sharp,” Palmer said. “The purpose of hosting youth basketball camps for deaf, hard of hearing, and CODAs (child of deaf adult) is to educate the public by increasing awareness and reminding deaf individuals that by following their passion, they can do anything.
“I always enjoy seeing each camper improve their skills when they’re showing me their moves they have been practicing through the school season. We couldn’t thank Southwest Deaf Optimist enough for their great support.”
Brown expects 67 campers this week, ranging from ages 8 to 18.
The main focus is fundamentals: ball-handling, passing, rebounding, defense, offense skills, footwork, running plays and court awareness.
But what Brown focuses on most goes beyond basketball.
“Their self-esteem and self-confidence have improved dramatically,” Brown said. “They have made new friends. Also, some of our campers become staff here. Most importantly, we want them to have a lot of fun.”
Brown says the support from the Tucson deaf community is what makes it unique.
“We are able to get many volunteers who want to help anytime we host any big event,” Brown said. “ASDB alumni and the deaf community in Tucson are always eager and ready to help.”
Having someone like Palmer brings home the message of the camp to the deaf athletes, teaching them they can compete just like anyone else.
“Orion is a natural leader and well respected by the deaf community,” Brown said. “He has the skills to teach and inspire the kids. The kids look up to him as a role model. We are very fortunate to have Orion as a camp leader.”