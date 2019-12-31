Panthers fall short, but Dan Ellington still helps Georgia State make history

As Ellington put it, he saw it as an opportunity “to make history” and be a trailblazer for future Panthers. Why be just another blip in a program’s media guide when the next generation of Georgia State players can say, “I want to be the next Dan Ellington?” History and tradition is what makes college football great, but so does lacking it, apparently.

“There wasn’t much history at Georgia State … so it was mainly to be the first to do something at Georgia State and I wanted to be a part of it,” said junior defensive tackle Dontae Wilson. “That’s what we’re here for is to make history.”

That was Elliott’s mentality from the minute he accepted the job.

“I love doing things for the first time. I love setting standards,” Elliott said. “From when I was a player to when I began coaching, it was always about ‘What do you want to be remembered for?’ And what a great opportunity to take over a program at that time. It was 7 years old, only went to one bowl game and had never won a bowl game.”

This year’s Georgia State team wasn’t the first to appear in a bowl game and the Panthers already have a postseason win, but 2019 might’ve been the most memorable year the program ever had.