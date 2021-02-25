Phil, Furyk, Freddie: 2021 Cologuard Classic features star-studded field

We’ve suggested it in the past, but it’s unquestionably the case this year:

This is the best field to play in the Cologuard Classic.

It features 10 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame; 60 PGA Tour winners with 421 career victories; 52 PGA Tour Champions winners with 239 career wins; and 20 players who have won a PGA Tour major.

The headliners for the seventh Cologuard Classic: Champions Tour rookies Phil Mickelson and Jim Furyk. Combined, the former Territorial Cup rivals have 61 career PGA Tour triumphs, including six majors.

They aren’t the only big names who have converged in Tucson. Below are 10 players to watch in the Cologuard Classic, which runs from Friday to Sunday at Omni Tucson National Resort. (Tickets are not available to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic).

FRED COUPLES

Couples is on the other side of 60 and plays a limited schedule these days, but when he does play he usually contends, notching seven top-10 finishes in 10 starts during the 2020-21 season.

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-5

ERNIE ELS