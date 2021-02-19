Phil, in: Golf superstar Mickelson will return to Tucson next week

Next week’s Cologuard Classic will feature a Tucson golf legend.

Phil Mickelson has committed to play in the tournament, which starts Friday at Omni Tucson National Golf Resort. Joining Mickelson in committing were 2017 champion Tom Lehman and fan favorite Fred Couples.

Mickelson turned 50 in June, allowing him to play in PGA Tour Champions events. He has started — and won — two champions events since, the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in October. No golfer has ever won his first three starts on the champions tour.

Mickelson, an Arizona State product and owner of Oro Valley’s Stone Canyon Club, has always played well in Tucson. He competed in his first tournament here as an ASU freshman in 1989, and finished seventh in the UA’s Ping Invitational. He received a sponsor’s exemption to the Northern Telecom Open a year later, and finished 19th.

Mickelson returned to Tucson’s PGA Tour event two years later and won the tournament. He turned down $180,000 in prizes to maintain his amateur status.

Mickelson came as a pro in 1991, and won Tucson’s tournaments in both 1995 and 1996.