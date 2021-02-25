Phil Mickelson on Tiger Woods, ASU-UA battles and returning to Tucson for the Cologuard Classic

What are your thoughts on what happened to Tiger?

A: “All the guys here understand and appreciate what he has meant to the game of golf and for us and the PGA Tour. We all are very appreciative and supportive of what he’s done for us, but right now that’s so far from our minds. I thought Rory McIlroy really said it well when he said that we’re just lucky and appreciative that his kids didn’t lose their father. We all are hoping and praying for a full and speedy recovery. But we’re also thankful, because that looked awful. We’re thankful he’s still with us.”

How has your relationship with Tiger evolved over the years?

A: “We were opponents, competing against each other for quite some time. Then we started working together to try to get the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup team events — to get our players to play (their) best. And then we became partners in developing a couple of matches. It’s been fun to be able to work with him.

“Again, I realize, just like all the guys here do, how much he’s meant to the game of golf and the growth and getting us off the back page and onto the front page. We’ve all benefited from him.”