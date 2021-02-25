Phil Mickelson on Tiger Woods, ASU-UA battles and returning to Tucson for the Cologuard Classic

Phil Mickelson stood astride the Tucson Conquistadores helmet, which glimmered in the midday sun. He has three of them at home from past triumphs at the Omni Tucson National Resort.
“I’ve got three of them that are wanting a fourth,” Mickelson quipped after completing his pro-am round ahead of the Cologuard Classic, which begins Friday. “They want a nice, even number. They want a foursome. They don’t like to go out as three.”
Three is actually a significant figure for the Hall of Fame golfer known as “Lefty.” He is seeking his third victory in as many starts on the PGA Tour Champions. It would be an unprecedented feat.
Tucson might be the ideal place for Mickelson to pull it off. Thirty years ago, Mickelson won his first PGA Tour event at the Northern Telecom Open, which was contested at Tucson National and TPC Star Pass. He was an amateur at the time, still attending and playing for Arizona State. No amateur has won a PGA Tour event since.
Mickelson has fond memories of this course and this town, and he sounded optimistic about his chances of making history again. He and his pro-am group — three of whom wore maroon ASU polos — played well Thursday, although Mickelson’s extensive instructions on the ninth green (the group’s 18th hole) didn’t help one of his partners sink a birdie putt.
Mickelson’s conversation with the media began on a serious note as he addressed the car wreck that has left his friend and rival Tiger Woods with severe leg injuries. Here are highlights from that interview, which has been lightly edited for context and clarity:
What are your thoughts on what happened to Tiger?
A: “All the guys here understand and appreciate what he has meant to the game of golf and for us and the PGA Tour. We all are very appreciative and supportive of what he’s done for us, but right now that’s so far from our minds. I thought Rory McIlroy really said it well when he said that we’re just lucky and appreciative that his kids didn’t lose their father. We all are hoping and praying for a full and speedy recovery. But we’re also thankful, because that looked awful. We’re thankful he’s still with us.”
How has your relationship with Tiger evolved over the years?
A: “We were opponents, competing against each other for quite some time. Then we started working together to try to get the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup team events — to get our players to play (their) best. And then we became partners in developing a couple of matches. It’s been fun to be able to work with him.
“Again, I realize, just like all the guys here do, how much he’s meant to the game of golf and the growth and getting us off the back page and onto the front page. We’ve all benefited from him.”
How much did your success here in the ’90s contribute to you wanting to come back this week?
A: “The Conquistadores gave me a sponsor’s exemption that week in 1991, and I’ll never forget it. I was always appreciative of that.
“Unfortunately, the regular tour did not come here after a while, and I was really disappointed because I’ve always loved playing here. There’s a special place in my heart for this golf course.
“I can’t believe it’s been 30 years. It just has raced by. It brings back a lot of those memories. Steve Loy (Mickelson’s coach at ASU and later his business partner) and I have been spending some time the last few days ... talking about all the great things that have happened, how much fun we had.”
Your fellow Champions Tour rookie, Jim Furyk, was talking about the battles between Arizona and ASU back in the day. What are some of your memories from those matches?
A: “We had a lot of good matches. Both squads were always really good while Jim and I were in college. We had some great matches against each other, with each other.
“Jim’s one of the most quality guys on the PGA Tour, and I’m very appreciative of our friendship over the years.”
He also said that you’ve had a knack for one-upping him through the years. Are you looking for more of that this week?
A: “That’s not my motivation, because I find myself pulling for his success. He’s a guy you just can’t help but pull for. I think U of A is very proud to have him as an alum, and he’s represented the school so well for so many years.”
You have a chance to make history this week. Are you aware of that? What does that mean to you?
A: “It’s going to be a tough challenge for me here, because the course allows you to play it a lot of different ways. Although I’m going to play it pretty aggressively, I’m going to bring in a lot of trouble too. If I can eliminate some of the big misses, I think I’m going to make a lot of birdies.
“I don’t think it’s going to be an easy task by any means, but I’m looking forward to it.”