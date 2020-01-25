Pickleball is among the fastest-growing sports in U.S. — including Tucson

TAP’s dream could be a reality by the end of the year. In November 2018, Tucson voters approved a $225 million bond package for capital improvements to the city’s parks. That included converting several tennis courts at Fort Lowell Park to pickleball courts. The plan has since changed, and Udall Park will be the site for the new courts, said Greg Jackson, Deputy Director of the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department.

The bond oversight committee will meet Monday to make recommendations, including changing the location of the proposed outdoor pickleball courts. Jackson said he doesn’t expect any pushback, with the department having been in communication with people from both the pickleball and tennis communities.

The courts will likely be up and running this fall.

The department is also looking to re-line some of the city’s tennis complexes to include lines for pickleball.

“We’re trying to create more places where people can try it, play it and not have to go to one of the bigger parks,” Jackson said.

The Lutzes and TAP are also trying to introduce pickleball to the younger generation, acknowledging that its largely perceived as a sport for seniors. They’ve visited area schools to demonstrate the sport, and have taught a kids’ pickleball camp at a rec center.