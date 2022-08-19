Pima adds ex-Wildcat Brian Anderson, Tucson High's Oscar Romero to coaching staff

Pima College picked up three key victories this week, adding a trio of experienced baseball coaches to a staff that may lead the NJCAA in experience.

Former major-league outfielder Brian Anderson, ex-Tucson High baseball coach Oscar Romero and former Badgers standout Alex Kelch join a staff that already features head coach Ken Jacome, the former boss at New Mexico; his brother, Jason, himself a former big-league pitcher; longtime high school and college coach Keith Francis; and former high school star Gil De La Vara.

Anderson played in the big leagues from 2005-09, winning a World Series with the White Sox as a rookie. He spent last season as an undergraduate assistant on coach Chip Hale's Arizona Wildcats staff. Anderson attended Canyon del Oro High School and the UA before turning pro.

"Brian Anderson is a local product who was a first-round draft pick. How many people from Tucson can say that?" Ken Jacome said in a news release. "I am excited to add Brian to our staff as he will bring energy every day. Experience in both college and professional baseball will certainly help our program."

Romero coached at Tucson High from 1985-2018, winning 488 games. He spent the last four years as an assistant at Adams State University. Romero, a Pima College grad, is a member of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame.

"I am so fortunate that 'O' has decided to jump on board with us," Jacome said.