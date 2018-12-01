Pima College was blanked in the final game in program history, falling to No. 4 Kilgore College 28-0 Saturday afternoon in the C.H.A.M.P.S Heart of Texas Bowl in Waco, Texas.
The Aztecs were uncharacteristically sloppy with the ball in their final football game. A bad snap led to a Kilgore safety in the second quarter, putting Pima down 15-0. Kilgore intercepted Pima four times — once in the end zone — and forced a fumble in the end zone that led to a touchdown.
The 20th-ranked Aztecs finish their final season with a 6-4 record. After dropping its season opener, Pima won six consecutive games in 2018 before losing the final three to Snow College, Arizona Western and Kilgore.
The Pima Community College governing board decided in June to cut the football program, a decision that stemmed from budget cuts and the Maricopa County Community College District’s plan to do the same.
Pima will also cut two of the four golf and tennis programs — one men’s team and one women’s team.
Pima football coach Jim Monaco was named the school’s athletic director in October. He will continue to oversee the nationally ranked men’s and women’s basketball programs along with the national championship men’s soccer team.