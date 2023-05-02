Pima Community College sophomore Andrew Stucky has been named the ACCAC Player of the Year, as well as a first-team all-conference and all-region selection.
Stucky, a graduate of Canyon del Oro High School, slashed .359/.480/.603 with five home runs and 37 RBIs in 156 at-bats during the regular season. Stucky, a catcher who's committed to UTSA, also had a fielding percentage of .975.
Five other Aztecs earned all-ACCA and/or All-Region I recognition: catcher/DH Hunter Faildo, infielders Gage Mestas and Rocco Gump, and pitchers Matt Cornelius and J.T. Drake.
No. 3 Pima will play at No. 2 South Mountain Community College in the NJCAA Region I, Division I semifinals later this week. The first game of the best-of-three series is at 2 p.m. Thursday.
