Pima College AD: 'Everybody is a little relieved' with decision to move sports to spring

“Our coaches are just really happy to know that they still have a shot of having a season, even if it’s in the spring,” he said. “We’ve worked hard with our chancellor and governing board who have done a tremendous job working to provide our student-athletes with some type of season.”

While the majority of Pima’s sports programs are now pushed back until the new year, there’s still hope the cross country teams can still compete soon. The non-contact nature of the sport and the socially distant nature of the races puts cross country on a different plane than contact sports.

Pima has yet to determine the parameters under which it would feel comfortable allowing the cross country seasons to start. School administrators must tackle health concerns and travel. Last year’s cross country roster included 10 athletes — five men and five women — as well as two coaches.

“Transportation is a very big issue,” Monaco said. “We have to make sure our staff and our student-athletes can get to and from meets safely. We have a very large team.”

As of now, there is no set date for Pima to decide the fate of the cross country seasons — though coaches told Monaco that they are on board with whatever the administration says is necessary.