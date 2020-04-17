Pima College All-American Jake Lieppert signs to play at Rice

Pima College All-American Jake Lieppert signs to play at Rice

Jake Lieppert

 Courtesy Pima College

Pima College freshman Jake Lieppert, an NJCAA All-American, has signed a national letter of intent to continue his playing career at Rice.

The 6-foot-3 guard started 30 games for Pima this year, averaging 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He shot 48.0% overall, including 41.7% from 3-point range. He will have three years of eligibility left with the Owls, who went 15-17 overall and 7-11 in Conference USA play this past season.

“I chose Rice (University) because of its history and culture,” Lieppert said in a press release. “I get to experience both high level basketball and academics, all while playing under a head coach (Scott Pera) who believes in my abilities.”

Lieppert also received interest from Denver, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Portland State and South Dakota.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News