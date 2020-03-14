Pima College athletic events canceled through April 3

Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit local sports, with the National Junior College Athletic Association suspending spring competition through April 3.

On Thursday, Pima College women's basketball was hit with the news that the NJCAA Women's Basketball Division II National Tournament had been postponed from next week to April 20. The games will be played in Port Huron, Michigan.

The NJCAA announced the suspended season Friday afternoon, while also extending the hardship season competition ruling to 60%, should teams cancel their season before the limit is reached.

This means student-athletes will not be charged a year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season, according to a statement from the NJCAA.

"The NJCAA is also looking at increasing its allowable number of letters of intent which will be vetted by the eligibility committee," the statement said. “Our goal is to look after the safety and security of all involved, while also still providing a pathway to allow opportunities for our student-athletes and the ability to compete for a National Championship.”

Earlier Friday, Pima cancelled all athletic events through next weekend, saying they'd provide updates as information became available.

“This ruling is in the best interests of our students and student-athletes,” Jim Monaco, Pima’s Interim Athletic Director, said of the NJCAA's decision.

