Pima College women's basketball star JJ Nakai will play collegiately at Nevada. Aztecs coach Todd Holthaus tweeted out her decision on Wednesday night.
🔥 🔥COMMITTED🔥🔥PROUD to announce Pima WBB career scoring and assist leader @JacqulynnNakai has committed to @NevadaWBB !! 😊 Once an Aztec, ALWAYS an Aztec!! Hard Work Pays Off!! pic.twitter.com/4QSG5eTydc— Todd Holthaus (@AztecCoachTodd) May 2, 2019
Nakai is Pima College's all-time leader in points (1,397) and assists (442), and is the first player in program history to be named the ACCAC Player of the Year outright. Nakai averaged 24.1 points and 6.7 assists per game as a sophomore. In two seasons, she was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week nine times.
Last month, Nakai was named first-team NCAA All-American for the second consecutive year. Click on the attached links to read more about her.
Nevada finished last season 12-19 overall and 7-11 in Mountain West Conference play.