Pima College cancels several athletic events through next weekend

Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit local sports, with Pima College canceling several athletic events that were scheduled through next weekend.

On Thursday, Pima women's basketball was hit with the news that the NJCAA Women's Basketball Division II National Tournament had been postponed from next week to April 20. The games will be played in Port Huron, Michigan.

Friday, college officials announced that several other athletic events are cancelled through next weekend, including:

· Baseball: The games scheduled against Western Oklahoma State College on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday at the West Campus Field. Baseball scheduled at Mesa Community College on Sunday and Gateway Community College on Tuesday is also cancelled.

· Softball: The Aztecs game against Phoenix College Saturday at the West Campus Field.

· Track & Field at the Willie Williams Invitational on Friday, March 20.

Pima's athletics department will continue to make updates as additional information becomes available.

