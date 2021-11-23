Pima College coach Todd Holthaus earns 300th career victory as Aztecs top Phoenix College

Pima College women's basketball coach Todd Holthaus earned his 300th career victory in Tuesday night's 71-51 win at Phoenix College.

The victories don't count the wins Holthaus amassed during his time as the head girls basketball coach at Flowing Wells High School. He also served as a UA women's basketball assistant coach under former Wildcats coach Joan Bonvicini before he was hired at Pima.

Holthaus celebrated the milestone by meeting up with former Pima stars Tia Morrison, Deana Blesdsoe, Gabby Banales, Taylor Blue, Felicia Foster and Shalise Fernander after the game.

Holthaus said the most striking thing about getting to 300 wins "is that it goes so fast."

"When I see those kids at games, they’ve got professional careers,” Holthaus said. “I love watching young people succeed. Seeing them at the game, it means I meant something to them and they came to see the team play. That’s kinda cool.”

Despite the final score, Tuesday night's win was anything but easy. The Aztecs trailed by three points after the first quarter, then rallied to take a 34-25 lead at halftime.