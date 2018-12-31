2018 Hansen Top 100 athletes

Jacqulynn Nakai lines up a shot during the Pima Community College Aztecs women's basketball team practice at the west campus on Jan. 4, 2018, in Tucson.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

The Pima College women's basketball team will take on the toughest challenge of the 2018-19 season to date this week, when they host the Bruce Fleck Classic at the West Campus gym. Pima (5-6) opens tournament play Monday night with a game against Bismarck State College. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

The Aztecs (5-6) will follow with a New Years' night game against Texas State College (5 p.m.), and will finish the tournament with a Jan. 2 game against South Plains College. That game tips at 3 p.m.

Pima is the only NJCAA Division II team in the tournament, which is named after longtime Aztecs assistant Bruce Fleck, who died in 2011. Click below to read more. 

Pima notebook: Fleck remembered for sense of humor, upbeat personality

Pima College basketball star JJ Nakai one of Greg Hansen's top 100 sports figures of 2018. Read the full list here: 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles