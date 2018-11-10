The Pima College football team lost its final regular-season game ever, falling 24-20 to Arizona Western in Yuma on Saturday.
The Aztecs (6-3, 4-2 WSFL) are bowl eligible, but must wait to see if they are selected for the postseason.
Western scored the game-winning touchdown with 49 seconds left. It was the first score in the game since Pima went up 20-17 early in the third quarter on Brooks Ringer’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Jon Cole.
The Aztecs’ first-half touchdowns came on a Ringer 2-yard keeper and a Garius Thompson interception return to erase a 10-0 deficit and put Pima up 13-10.
Pima is cutting its football program after this season.