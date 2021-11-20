Pima College men's soccer team wins second national title; Aztec women fall just short

For the second time in four years, the Pima College men's soccer team is bringing a trophy back to Tucson.
Francisco Manzo converted Pima's fifth and final kick in a penalty shootout to secure the NJCAA Division II national title for the Aztecs on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.
The Aztecs outscored CCBC Essex (Maryland) 5-3 in PKs after the teams had been knotted at 2-2 through regulation and two overtimes.
Manuel Quiroz, Sam Lossou, Jesus Virgen and Cristian Gutierrez scored in the first four rounds of penalties, giving Pima a 4-3 edge. No. 1-seeded CCBC Essex then failed to score in the fourth round against Pima goalie Juan Suarez, setting up Manzo's clincher.
No. 2-seeded Pima, which won its first title in 2018, finishes the year 19-1-1 under coach Dave Cosgrove.
Manzo scored Pima's first goal in the third minute to put the Aztecs up 1-0. After Pima fell behind 2-1, Minho Cha evened the score with a goal just 21 seconds before halftime.
A scoreless second half and two 10-minute overtime periods followed to take the game to PKs.
• The Pima women's soccer team pushed unbeaten Heartland (Illinois) CC to the end before falling in a penalty shootout in the NJCAA Division II national title game earlier Saturday.
Tied at 2-2 after regulation and two overtimes in Wichita, No. 1-seeded Heartland won 4-2 in PKs to complete a 20-0-1 season.
No. 4 Pima, competing in the first title game in program history, got goals from Kaitlyn Bassett and Delaney Buntin. The Aztecs finish the year 16-5-1 under coach Kendra Veliz.
Check back later for more on Pima's historic day.