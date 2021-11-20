Pima College men's soccer team wins second national title; Aztec women fall just short

For the second time in four years, the Pima College men's soccer team is bringing a trophy back to Tucson.

Francisco Manzo converted Pima's fifth and final kick in a penalty shootout to secure the NJCAA Division II national title for the Aztecs on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.

The Aztecs outscored CCBC Essex (Maryland) 5-3 in PKs after the teams had been knotted at 2-2 through regulation and two overtimes.

Manuel Quiroz, Sam Lossou, Jesus Virgen and Cristian Gutierrez scored in the first four rounds of penalties, giving Pima a 4-3 edge. No. 1-seeded CCBC Essex then failed to score in the fourth round against Pima goalie Juan Suarez, setting up Manzo's clincher.

No. 2-seeded Pima, which won its first title in 2018, finishes the year 19-1-1 under coach Dave Cosgrove.

Manzo scored Pima's first goal in the third minute to put the Aztecs up 1-0. After Pima fell behind 2-1, Minho Cha evened the score with a goal just 21 seconds before halftime.