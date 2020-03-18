Pima College promotes Chad Harrison to interim track and field coach

Pima College has promoted jumps coach Chad Harrison to interim head coach in the wake of Greg Wenneborg's February firing.
The Aztecs announced the move Wednesday. Harrison has been with the Aztecs for the past 12 seasons. He will continue to work with the jump athletes.
It's unclear when Harrison will make his head coaching debut. The NJCAA canceled all spring sports this week in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"For the past 12 years I've had the opportunity to work under the best sprints, distance and throws coaches,” Harrison said in a news release. “I'm excited for the next chapter and hope to bring more success to this historic program. I look forward to making the team more family oriented, united and nationally competitive."
Pima announced that Harrison has added three new assistant coaches: Al Shirley will handle sprints and hurdles, Shonda Jones will work on jumps and multis and Mark Burnett will work with distance runners. Hector Espinoza (throws) and Phil McClurg (distance) will return.
Shirley is "a phenomenal coach that brings tons of ears of experience," Harrison said. Jones, Harrison said, "was a fierce competitor in the junior college ranks and brings us championship experience from her time at GCU and she will be a great addition to our jumps crew."
Bennett was a Pima College All-American who competed collegiately at Utah State.
Includes information from a news release.