Pima College recruiting thriving despite virus-related hardships of past two months

The strategy is simple: Believe in what you sell.

For Pima Community College, its athletic department has done just that, navigating the unforeseen circumstances over the last several months and continuing to rack up commitments from student-athletes, ranging from transfers to incoming freshmen.

To convince kids that Pima — often overshadowed by the University of Arizona and Phoenix colleges — is the right destination for them requires a calculated approach.

“I use the term ‘jump in,’” Pima athletic director Jim Monaco said. “Our coaches and our faculty have jumped in and it’s tremendous.”

During the ongoing pandemic, college campuses across the country have been shut down. While there are plans for a phased reopening of campuses in the fall — including at the University of Arizona — other colleges like those in the state of California have plans to remain strictly online next school year.

This has caused a ripple effect in the decisions of high school seniors for their plans to attend college, with concerns of attending a large university that may not be able to provide a full college experience, at least not immediately.