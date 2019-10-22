Family Night at Pima Soccer Wednesday

The Pima Soccer women's and men's teams will play their final regular season games on Wednesday, Oct. 23 against the Arizona Western College Matadors. To celebrate, PCC is holding a family night, with the first 300 attendees admitted to the stadium receiving a 50th anniversary item.

When: The women's game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and the men's game starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Kino Sports Complex, North Stadium; 2817 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Admission is $5 for both games and includes a hot dog or hamburger, chips and a drink.