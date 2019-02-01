With 1:30 left in the first half of last Saturday's game at Eastern Arizona College, Pima College's JJ Nakai took the ball from Marlena Arroyo-Plata, drove to the basket, scored and was fouled.
The ensuing cheers surprised Nakai at first.
“I was wondering why everyone was screaming so loudly and I was like, ‘Oh, this makes sense. I hit my 1,000,’” Nakai said.
The Flagstaff native became just the third player to score 1,000 points for the Aztecs women’s basketball program during coach Todd Holthaus’ 12-year tenure, joining Tia Morrison (2008-10) and Sydni Stallworth (2015-17).
“It amazes me sometimes,” Nakai said. “Sometimes, I don’t really think too much about it — and then when I actually think about it I’m like, ‘Wow, you actually accomplished something pretty big that no one has really done.’ It’s a great accomplishment and something nice. It’s just nice knowing all my hard work is just paying off."
Nakai added 20 more points Wednesday against Arizona Western, bringing her career total to 1,020. The sophomore is currently in the third spot of all-time scorers behind Morrison (1,194) and Stallworth (1,039).
Holthaus believes Nakai can jump to the No. 1 spot if the team goes as far as the Aztecs hope. Pima (13-9, 9-5) hosts Central Arizona College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“Tia had the advantage of going to nationals two years in a row, so she had more games,” Holthaus said. “And then Syd went to nationals one year, too, so she’s had more games. The per game average, JJ’s probably the highest scoring because of the fewer amount of games.”
The records don't end there. She is also Pima's career assists leader with 363.
Holthaus said Nakai works harder than any other player he’s ever had. During Pima's winter break, Nakai didn't take any time off. Holthaus doesn't have to prod his best player to take the game seriously.
“JJ doesn’t like the spotlight, and I think that it’s indicative of how she plays because she is our leading scorer, but she’s also our leading assist person,” Holthaus said. “She enjoys sharing it as well.”
After last weekend’s performance, Nakai earned her third-straight ACCAC Player of the Week honor. She's earned eight such honors in a year and a half.
Before coming to play for the Aztecs, Nakai had almost no knowledge of Pima. Then, for a slight moment before her freshman season, she almost thought that her basketball career would end at Pima.
She then pushed that thought aside.
“I didn’t really think too much of it,” Nakai said. “Usually, when I don’t think things out, I tend to be more successful, if that makes sense. Basketball is my thing. So, I just play it, give it my all and out comes results like this – getting my 1,000.”
While she may not have known about Pima prior to being recruited, Pima won’t forget Nakai any time soon.
And Pima has provided Nakai a platform to continue her basketball career. The sophomore guard has been in contact with different Division I programs, including Nevada. Now, Nakai is weighing what she wants to get out of her career, how far she’s willing to move away from home and other variables.
But that can wait.
For now, Nakai — and the rest of the Aztecs — are focusing on making it to nationals. The 16th-ranked Aztecs are eight games away from the post-season and they’re looking to avenge last year’s early exit from the championship run.
“I don’t think anyone was expecting us to end our season that quick,” Nakai said of the regional title game loss. “I think Nationals is definitely our biggest goal right now. By the way things are coming out right now, it should be one of the next things we’re going to be doing.”