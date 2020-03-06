Pima College's men's basketball team loses in region championship game

The Pima College men's basketball team fell short of its fourth straight NJCAA Region I, Division II crown, losing 105-96 at No. 2-seeded Glendale on Friday night.
The No. 4-seeded Aztecs (19-13) trailed by 22 early in the second half but cut the deficit to 87-76 with four minutes left. But Glendale responded with a 12-3 run to take control.
Tucson High School grad Jordan Robinson had a team-high 25 points in the loss. Ironwood Ridge High School grad Cole Gerken added 24.
Pima had upset No. 1-seeded Scottsdale 71-69 on Wednesday in the semifinals.
The No. 2-seeded Pima women's team plays in the region championship at No. 1 Mesa at 7 p.m. Saturday.