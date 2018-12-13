Pima College national champion Hugo Kametani continues to pile up the awards — none bigger than this one.
The sophomore forward has been named the 2018 United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division I National Player of the Year. Kametani is the first soccer player in program history to receive the honor.
“I’m so happy right now to receive this honor,” Kametani said. “I want to thank all of the people who have been involved with me. I think that it is proof that I have kept working and putting in effort. Although it is an individual honor, I think that this was taken by all members of the team.”
Kametani, a native of Japan, scored a program-record 30 goals last season, seven of which were game-winners. He scored the game-winning goal to give the Aztecs their first-ever national championship.
Kametani has also been named a first-team NJCAA All-American, a first-team United Soccer Coaches All-American, a first-team United Soccer Coaches All-West Region, the ACCAC Region I player of the year and a member of the ACCAC Division I national all-tournament and All-ACCAC Region I teams.
He was also named most valuable player of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament most valuable player.