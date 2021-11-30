 Skip to main content
Pima College soccer stars Sam Lossou, Brian Vu named All-Americans
Pima College soccer stars Sam Lossou, Brian Vu named All-Americans

  • Updated

Pima men's soccer players, from left, Emerson Ram, Jesus Virgen, Sam Lossou, Nicolai Moholt, Saul Lopez and Brian Vu during a celebration for the Pima Community College men's and momen's soccer teams at PCC-West Campus on Nov. 22, 2021.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Two of the stars of Pima College's national champion men's soccer team are now All Americans.

Sam Lossou and Brian Vu were both named first-team NJCAA Division II All-Americans on Tuesday, more than a week after the Aztecs captured their second NJCAA Division II national title with a shootout win over CCBC Essex in Wichita, Kansas.

Lossou, a defender, is the first Pima men’s soccer player to be a two-time NJCAA All-American since Minh Vu in 2009 and 2010. Lossou was named ACCAC Player of the Year while earning first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II honors. He played and started in all 21 games scoring four goals on the season.

Lossou will continue his soccer career at Alabama-Birmingham.

Vu, a midfielder, finished second on the team with 11 goals. He was named first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II.

Both Lossou and Vu are graduates of Rincon High School.

