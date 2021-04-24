 Skip to main content
Pima College women's hoops team places eighth at national tournament
Pima women's basketball

Pima College women's hoops team places eighth at national tournament

  • Updated

Pima finished its year with a 5-5 record with Saturday's loss.

 Courtesy Pima Athletics

The Pima College women's basketball team finished in eighth place at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament after a 65-47 loss to Arkansas State University Mid-South on Saturday.

Pima's Sierra Mich'l finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in the consolation game, as the Aztecs fell behind 16-3 after the first quarter.

The Aztecs, which were seeded ninth at the event, finish the year at 5-5 after getting a late start to the season due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Many people may look at eighth place as a disappointment, but not me. This team overcame zoom calls, COVID tests, postponement after postponement, cancellations and every other setback and yet, they persevered,” Pima women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus said in a press release.

“The goal (is to) make it to Nationals and play on the last day. Mission accomplished.”

