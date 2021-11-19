Pima College women's, men's soccer teams both one win from national title

The Pima College women’s soccer team will play in the first NJCAA national title game in program history after beating Phoenix College on Friday in the semifinals.

The No. 4-seeded Aztecs will take on No. 1 Heartland (Illinois) CC at noon Saturday in Wichita, Kansas, in the Division II championship.

Pima (16-4-1) beat No. 6 Phoenix 5-4 in penalty kicks Friday after neither team scored in regulation or the overtime periods.

Sophomore Seti Valencia, a Sunnyside High School grad, scored the deciding penalty kick. Sophomore Angelina Amparano, a Salpointe Catholic grad, stopped three attempts in the penalty kick session. She finished the game with 11 saves during regulation and the two 10-minute overtimes.

“PKs are obviously very nerve-wracking; not only for me but I know the kickers feel it, too,” Amparano said in a press release. “I said ‘Just calm down guys; just pass it in the back of the net. It’s fine.’ Multiple times going into PKs over the last two years, I won’t say I have the hang of it but it does get a little less nerve-wracking.”

The Bears finished with 22 shots for the game while the Aztecs had four. Pima and Phoenix had split two meetings earlier this season.

Pima men win by shutout