Pima College women's soccer team falls in PKs in national title game
The Pima College women's soccer team pushed unbeaten Heartland (Illinois) CC to the end before falling in penalty kicks in the NJCAA Division II national title game Saturday.

Tied at 2-2 after regulation and two overtimes in Wichita, Kansas, No. 1-seeded Heartland won 4-2 in PKs to complete a 20-0-1 season.

No. 4 Pima, competing in the first title game in program history, got goals from Kaitlyn Bassett and Delaney Buntin. The Aztecs finish the year 16-5-1.

The Pima men's soccer team will go for its second national title in four years when it faces No. 1 CBBC Essex (Maryland) later Saturday.

