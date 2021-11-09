 Skip to main content
Pima College's men's, women's soccer teams qualify for NJCAA D-II tournament

Pima College’s men’s and women’s soccer teams will both head to Kansas next week for the NJCAA Division II national tournaments.

The Aztecs’ men made the tournament as the No. 2 seed after receiving an at-large bid. They’ll play No. 11 Muskegon Community College of Michigan in Monday’s opener, then take on Iowa’s Southeastern Community College, the No. 7 seed, two days later. The winner of the three-team pool will advance to the semifinals.

Pima’s women earned the No. 4 seed, and will play No. 9 Southwestern Illinois College in Monday’s opener. The team will take on No. 5 Holmes Community College of Mississippi two days later, with the pool-play winner advancing. The Aztecs are playing in their first NJCAA tournament since 2015.

The tournaments will be held at Wichita's Stryker Soccer Complex, with the championship matches set for Nov. 20.

