Pima College's Todd Holthaus wins Coach of Year honors

Pima College women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus was named the NJCAA Region I West Coach of the Year on Wednesday for the sixth time in the past 12 seasons.
He also won in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2019.
The Aztecs went 25-7 this season and had advanced to the national tournament, but they never got to play in it after the event was canceled due to the coronavirus.
“This season will go down as one of my most memorable for many reasons," Holthaus said in a press release. "However, the thing that’s most satisfying was the efforts of the group as a whole.
"We had a lot of unknowns in terms of personnel. One starter, a couple with limited playing time, and a big group of untested freshmen. The coaches did an amazing job preparing them and game-by-game they got better.”
Holthaus is 292-136 in 13 years at Pima, and this season marked the ninth time the Aztecs had won at least 20 games under him.
