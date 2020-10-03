Pima County cracking down on fans who try to skirt COVID-19 guidelines, watch games

Live sports have been back in Tucson for months now, with spectators banned due to coronavirus precautions.

But some won’t stay away. Pima County officials have had to hire private security to break up small gatherings of fans who watch through the fences at Kino Sports Complex. The guards are also monitoring some of the more popular viewing areas.

Kino’s security staff will also “advise” people who aren’t wearing facemasks or are gathering in groups of more than 10, said Reenie Ochoa, director of the Pima County Stadium District, which operates Kino Sports Complex.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that Pima County is at substantial risk for spreading COVID-19, noting that more than 100 of every 100,000 residents are testing positive for the virus.

“We definitely know that not having spectators is not an ideal situation, and no one is more anxious to get back to having throngs of people inside the gates than the Kino Sports Complex staff is,” Ochoa said. “However, right now it’s the difference in being able to have youth and adults playing without spectators or not playing at all.”

County guidelines prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people in designated areas.

“With two teams, regardless of the sport, and adding officials, coaches and tournament personnel, that puts us right at or near the 50-person limit,” Ochoa said. “Thus no spectators.”

Last Saturday afternoon, dozens of fans gathered outside the fence surrounding Kino Sports Complex to watch a youth baseball tournament. They brought their own lawn chairs, umbrellas and in one case, a tailgate tent, but for the most part stayed within their own groups.