The Pima Community College men's golf team produced an impressive double over the weekend.

The ninth-ranked Aztecs won the NJCAA Region I, Division I team championship for the second straight year, defeating Estrella Mountain Community College by 13 strokes at Corte Bella Golf Course in Sun City West.

“This is definitely sweet, but it was extremely tough; probably one of the toughest tests we’ve had all season long,” Pima coach Marcus Smith said in a news release. "Estrella Mountain played lights-out golf. We weren’t competing the first two days, but the boys battled adversity, and it’s always sweet to win a region championship.”

Meanwhile, sophomore Max Krueger (Salpointe Catholic High School) made it back-to-back individual titles for the Aztecs, winning by three strokes. Krueger shot a 1-over 72 during Sunday's final round. Pima's Jay Shero won the individual title last year.

“It’s a good feeling," Krueger said. "I played pretty good coming down the stretch and held it together. It’s a tough golf course."

Freshman Herman Holst finished in third place, while fellow freshman Daniel Aitken tied for fifth.