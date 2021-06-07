Pima men's soccer team blanks another opponent to advance to Final Four

The Pima College men’s soccer team advanced to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament’s Final Four with a 3-0 pool-play win over Patrick Henry (Va.) CC on Monday.

The No. 1-seeded Aztecs (12-1) will next play on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Tucson time in Wichita, Kansas, against an opponent to be determined.

Pima got its goals from Manuel Quiroz in the second minute, Zak Mohamed in the 36th and Seungeon Kim in the 70th.

Aztecs goalkeeper Juan Suarez stopped all three of the shots he saw. Pima outscored its two opponents 5-0 in Pool A.

The Aztecs are in the Final Four for the fourth time in six years.