Pima men's soccer team opens national tournament with 3-2 win

Rincon/University High School grad Sam Lossou scored the go-ahead goal as the Pima College men's soccer team opened up pool play at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament with a 3-2 win Monday in Wichita, Kansas.

Lossou's goal in the 58th minute off an assist from Sunnyside grad Manuel Quiroz snapped a 2-2 tie.

"Coach (David Cosgrove) pulled me aside and told me to get the team going and lead them and that’s what led me to score," Lossou said in a news release. "He put confidence in me and just got the job done."

The No. 2-seeded Aztecs (16-1-1) took a quick 2-0 lead against No. 11 Muskegon (Mich.) CC on goals by Salpointe Catholic grad Francisco Manzo in the 2nd and 17th minutes. Muskegon answered with two goals of its own, including the tying score in the 54th minute.

Pima finished the game with 16 shots. Sophomore goalkeeper Juan Suarez, a Desert View graduate, had four saves.

The Aztecs continue Pool B play with a game against No. 7 Southeastern CC at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Aztecs lost to the Blackhawks in the national semifinals last season.