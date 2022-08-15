Pima men's soccer team ranked No. 1 in preseason poll; Aztec women are No. 2

The defending national champion Pima College men's soccer team will enter the season ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA.

The Aztecs, who went 19-1-1 last year en route to their second national title, will start 2022 as the top team in the Division II national poll. Pima opens it season at Glendale on Aug. 27, with its first home match scheduled for Sept. 10 against GateWay.