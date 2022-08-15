 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PIMA COLLEGE

Pima men's soccer team ranked No. 1 in preseason poll; Aztec women are No. 2

Soccer coach Dave Cosgrove, flanked by men's and women's teams, during a celebration for the Pima Community College men's and women's soccer teams at PCC-West Campus on Nov. 22, 2021.

 Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star 2021

The defending national champion Pima College men's soccer team will enter the season ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA.

The Aztecs, who went 19-1-1 last year en route to their second national title, will start 2022 as the top team in the Division II national poll. Pima opens it season at Glendale on Aug. 27, with its first home match scheduled for Sept. 10 against GateWay.

The Pima women's team, which finished No. 2 nationally, is ranked No. 2 in the preseason Division II rankings. The Aztecs, who went 16-5-1 last year, open at Yavapai on Aug. 25. Its first home game is Aug. 30 against Cochise.

