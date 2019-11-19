Pima College rallied following its first NJCAA Tournament loss, scoring four first-half goals and beating Essex County College 4-2 in Tuesday's pool play.
Now, the Aztecs must wait. If Essex County beats Eastern Florida State College by fewer than four goals on Wednesday, Pima College will advance to the NJCAA national semifinals. An Eastern Florida State win or an Essex County victory by four goals or more will end the Aztecs' season. The national semifinals are scheduled for Friday.
Pima opened Tuesday's scoring in the fifth minute, when Itsuki Ishihara scored with an assist from Ricky Gordillo. Five minutes later, the Aztecs' Esteban Manzo made it 2-0. Seung Eon Kim scored in the 32nd and 36th minutes to put away the win. Pima goalkeeper Nils Roth finished with 10 saves.