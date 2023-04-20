Pima Community College golfer Maria Harrouch is on a roll.

The sophomore from Sweden won the individual title at the Southwest District Championships on Wednesday at Hillcrest Golf Club in Sun City West — her sixth consecutive tournament victory.

Harrouch shot a personal-best 6-under 66 on the final day, finishing at 9 under for the three-day event. She was the only player under par and defeated second-place Mia Clarke from McLennan Community College by 10 strokes.

“It was an amazing and super fun today,” Harrouch said in a news release. “I had been putting OK the first two rounds, but today I was struggling a little bit. I didn’t know where I was against the other players scoring-wise. When Donny (assistant coach Donn Hess) said, ‘Just enjoy this last hole and let’s try and make a birdie,’ all I could think about was just making it for the team. It was really fun.”

Harrouch sank a 12-foot putt for birdie on the 18th hole. The Aztecs finished in eighth place as a team.

Harrouch received an automatic bid to the NJCAA Division I National Championships, which will be held May 9-12 at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kansas. She took eighth place in last year’s tournament and was named an NJCAA All-American.

“I feel a lot different," Harrouch said. "I know a lot more about my own game, how to set up a game plan and how to mentally approach multiple days.