Pro sports are back in Tucson: Here's a look at FC Tucson's 16-game 2020 schedule

FC Tucson's 2020 soccer schedule includes a September spent mostly at home, an empty Kino North Stadium and travel to everywhere from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Statesboro, Georgia.
There's also genuine excitement, cautious optimism and, most of all, a desire to return to play. USL League One unveiled FC Tucson's 16-game schedule on Friday afternoon, setting the stage for a full season. The Men in Black will open the 2020 season next week at Fort Lauderdale CF and play a week later in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before returning to Tucson for an Aug. 8 home opener against Union Omaha.
The match will mark Tucson's first professional sporting event since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the Tucson Roadrunners' season and led to the cancellation of the Tucson Sugar Skulls' second year in the Indoor Football League.
“Today feels very much like we’re picking up where we left off on March 12th,” said FC Tucson president Amanda Powers. “For nearly four months we’ve weathered the peaks and valleys that have come with COVID and by no means think we’re in the clear. We are motivated, informed, organized, and invested in doing the best thing we can possibly do at a time like this which is to bring the community together through sport. We want Tucsonans to feel a sense of hope and camaraderie through the world’s game.”
Tucson will play eight home matches — four of them coming in September, when they'll face the Richmond Kickers, North Texas FC, New England Revolution II, Forward Madison and Fort Lauderdale CF in a span of 21 days. The club plays at Madison and South Georgia before returning home for its final two matches of the season, against the Greenville Triumph and Orlando City B.
The home matches will be played in an empty stadium for safety reasons. FC Tucson said Friday it plans to host "live-streamed, drive-in watch parties" for what it calls a "safe but social" chance for fans to watch the team in action. All USL games can also be streamed on ESPN+.
FC Tucson's full schedule is below:
FC Tucson's 2020 schedule
(all times are Tucson time)
July 25: at Fort Lauderdale CF, 5 p.m.
Aug. 1: at Chattanooga Red Wolves, 2 p.m.
Aug. 8: UNION OMAHA, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 15: at Richmond Kickers, 3:30 p.m.
Aug 18: at Orlando City B , time TBA
Aug. 29: at Union Omaha, 5 p.m.
Sept. 5: RICHMOND KICKERS, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 12: NORTH TEXAS SC, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15: NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II , 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: at North Texas SC, time TBA
Sept. 23: FORWARD MADISON, time TBA
Sept. 26: FORT LAUDERDALE CF, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Forward Madison, time TBA
Oct. 7: at South Georgia Tormenta FC, 5 p.m.
Oct. 10: GREENVILLE TRIUMPH SC, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 17: ORLANDO CITY B, 7:30 p.m.
