Rebranded El Tour de Tucson hopes to sell 'overall package' to cyclists

The event has a new logo and entirely new branding. There is an improved finish line, awards stand and stations throughout the race.

“When we did press pause last year, we were able to say, where can we improve?” Juskiewicz said. “In our overall branding, we wanted it to scream Tucson and biking. The colors and brightness and vibrancy. We want, when people come to our event, for people to know they’re in Tucson. They’re not in San Francisco, they’re not in New York City or Seattle. The mountains, the colors, this place — it all screams Tucson.”

Added Blair: “This race, in some of the graphics, was still stuck in the 1970s. Whats great now is we have creative minds, trained to do amazing graphics, with great software tools to bring those visions to life. The technology side has grown to allow us to put these graphics on anything and around anything.

"Now we can immerse people in the brand.”

What the El Tour team wanted to convey above all is Tucson’s status as one of the best outdoor sports destinations in the country.