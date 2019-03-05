The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl apparently will have a new look in 2020.
Tucson’s bowl game will end its affiliation with the Sun Belt Conference and begin a new one with the Mid-American Conference after this upcoming season, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy reported.
The initial contract for the bowl game played at Arizona Stadium paired the Sun Belt with the Mountain West. This year will mark the final meeting between those leagues, per the report.
McMurphy also reported upcoming changes to Pac-12 bowl affiliations.
Starting in ’20, the Pac-12 will face an SEC or Big Ten opponent in the Las Vegas Bowl, which is moving from UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium to the Raiders’ new NFL stadium.
The Las Vegas Bowl has pitted the Pac-12 against the Mountain West. Those conferences will meet in a new bowl game at the NFL stadium being built for the Rams and Chargers in Los Angeles, according to the report.